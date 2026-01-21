Erie VA Medical Center Minority Veterans Program presents Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration Monday, May 4, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erie VA Medical Center's 2nd floor conference room (135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504)

Join us for the first-ever Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration hosted by the Erie VA Medical Center Minority Veterans Program. This inaugural event will honor the history, service, resilience, and cultural contributions of AAPI Veterans, while highlighting the shared commitment to service that unites all who have served.

Through reflection, recognition, and community connection, this event affirms the importance of culturally responsive care and inclusive spaces for Veterans of all backgrounds.

Hosted By Erie VA Medical Center Minority Veterans Program.