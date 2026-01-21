Erie Institute of Technology Resource Fair

*EMTA BUS ROUTE 3 stops right in front of EIT on Saturdays



We would like to invite Veterans to this year’s Veterans Resource Fair sponsored by Erie VA’s Behavioral Health Clinic. The event will be hosted by Erie Institute of Technology.

There will be a wide range of resources, services, and information about what is available to Veterans at the Erie VAMC and through community partnerships. Come experience new vendors and door prizes this year.

Free haircuts for Veterans at the event provided by SportClips.



Contact the Local Recovery Coordinator, Katelyn Gregory at

or Katelyn.Gregory@va.gov with questions.