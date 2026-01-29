Advanced Care Planning (ACP) education group is designed to guide you, the Veteran, along with your loved ones through the process of Advanced Healthcare Planning.

Advanced Care Planning is about planning for the “What if’s” related to your health that may occur at any stage of life.

You will consider:

•Personal values

•Spiritual beliefs

•Which treatments may or may not be right for you

•Who can best make your medical decisions for you in the event that you cannot speak for yourself

•Preferences for treatment at the end of life or if you are in a permanently unconscious state

For more information, please call the Outpatient Social Work Line at .