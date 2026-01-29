Juneteenth Celebration

The Erie VA Medical Center Minority Veterans Program proudly invites Veterans, staff, and community partners to attend its Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the Erie VA Medical Center.



This Juneteenth observance commemorates June 19, 1865—the day freedom was finally enforced for enslaved African Americans in Texas—while honoring the enduring resilience, leadership, and contributions of Black Americans and Black Veterans. The event will highlight the historical significance of Juneteenth and its relevance today, connecting the legacy of emancipation to ongoing efforts toward equity, empowerment, and community wellness.



Attendees can expect dynamic speakers, meaningful reflections, and engaging cultural elements that recognize Black history, military service, and the ongoing journey from freedom promised to freedom lived. This celebration also serves as a space for education, dialogue, and collective remembrance within a supportive and inclusive environment.