Minority Veterans Mental Wellness & Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

Fri. Aug 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

August 28, 2026 | 10 a.m. to noon

Second Floor Conference Rooms, Erie VA

Under the theme “Stronger Together: Healing Minds, Saving Lives, Restoring Hope,”

This event is more than awareness—it is action, education, and connection.



Participants will experience:



Mental Wellness Education Sessions | Focused on anxiety, depression, trauma, and substance use within minority Veteran populations



Suicide Prevention Training & Awareness | Led by the VA Suicide Prevention Team, including warning signs, intervention strategies, and how to support others



Lived Experience & Recovery Stories | Veterans sharing real journeys of struggle, resilience, and recovery



Interactive Engagement Stations | Covering coping strategies, grounding techniques, and Whole Health approaches



Resource Connection Hub | Immediate access to VA programs, crisis support, and ongoing care services



Community & Connection Building | Strengthening protective factors such as belonging, purpose, and peer support



This event emphasizes that mental health is not a weakness—it is a priority, and that seeking help is a sign of strength.