Minority Veterans Mental Wellness & Suicide Prevention Awareness Event
When:
Fri. Aug 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2nd floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
August 28, 2026 | 10 a.m. to noon
Second Floor Conference Rooms, Erie VA
Under the theme “Stronger Together: Healing Minds, Saving Lives, Restoring Hope,”
This event is more than awareness—it is action, education, and connection.
Participants will experience:
Mental Wellness Education Sessions | Focused on anxiety, depression, trauma, and substance use within minority Veteran populations
Suicide Prevention Training & Awareness | Led by the VA Suicide Prevention Team, including warning signs, intervention strategies, and how to support others
Lived Experience & Recovery Stories | Veterans sharing real journeys of struggle, resilience, and recovery
Interactive Engagement Stations | Covering coping strategies, grounding techniques, and Whole Health approaches
Resource Connection Hub | Immediate access to VA programs, crisis support, and ongoing care services
Community & Connection Building | Strengthening protective factors such as belonging, purpose, and peer support
This event emphasizes that mental health is not a weakness—it is a priority, and that seeking help is a sign of strength.