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Minority Veterans Mental Wellness & Suicide Prevention Awareness Event

When:

Fri. Aug 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

2nd floor conference rooms

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

August 28, 2026 | 10 a.m. to noon
Second Floor Conference Rooms, Erie VA

Under the theme “Stronger Together: Healing Minds, Saving Lives, Restoring Hope,”
This event is more than awareness—it is action, education, and connection.
 

Participants will experience:


Mental Wellness Education Sessions | Focused on anxiety, depression, trauma, and substance use within minority Veteran populations


Suicide Prevention Training & Awareness | Led by the VA Suicide Prevention Team, including warning signs, intervention strategies, and how to support others


Lived Experience & Recovery Stories | Veterans sharing real journeys of struggle, resilience, and recovery


Interactive Engagement Stations | Covering coping strategies, grounding techniques, and Whole Health approaches


Resource Connection Hub | Immediate access to VA programs, crisis support, and ongoing care services


Community & Connection Building | Strengthening protective factors such as belonging, purpose, and peer support


This event emphasizes that mental health is not a weakness—it is a priority, and that seeking help is a sign of strength.

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