National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2nd floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Under the theme “Honoring Heritage, Celebrating Service, Inspiring Future Generations,” this event will recognize the profound cultural influence, military contributions, and enduring legacy of Hispanic culture on all levels.
This celebration creates a space for education, appreciation, and unity—highlighting the stories, traditions, and service that continue to shape our nation and our Veteran community.