Erie VA 75th Anniversary Event and VA Resource Fair

The Erie VA Medical Center invites you to join us as we celebrate 75 years of excellent service to our Veterans.

There will be a ceremony at 1 p.m. followed by refreshments and a Veteran Resource Fair until 4 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Rooms.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Enroll for VA Health Care

If you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA healthcare!

Veterans who have never enrolled in VA healthcare are encouraged to bring their DD-214 and to speak with an eligibility representative on-site to see if you’re eligible for VA services.

