Erie VA Caregiver & Family Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Jun 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
second floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Monday, June 22nd 2026
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Second floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street Erie, PA 16504
Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.
This event features:
VA Services:
•Whole Health
•MyHealthe Vet/VHRC
•Behavioral Health
•Dietitians
•PT/OT/Speech/SCI
•Pain Clinic
•Eligibility
•Womans Health
•Hospice/Palliative Care
•Veteran Directed Care
•Medical Foster Home
•Home Based Primary Care
•VIST
•Travel
•PACT Social Work
Community Resources: Various community organizations and
agencies will be available to provide you with information and support
across a wide range of needs.
For Questions:
VHAERICaregiverSupport@va.gov