Erie VA Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

Monday, June 22nd 2026

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Second floor conference rooms

135 East 38th Street Erie, PA 16504

Join the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans.

This event features:

VA Services:

•Whole Health

•MyHealthe Vet/VHRC

•Behavioral Health

•Dietitians

•PT/OT/Speech/SCI

•Pain Clinic

•Eligibility

•Womans Health

•Hospice/Palliative Care

•Veteran Directed Care

•Medical Foster Home

•Home Based Primary Care

•VIST

•Travel

•PACT Social Work



Community Resources: Various community organizations and

agencies will be available to provide you with information and support

across a wide range of needs.

For Questions:

or

VHAERICaregiverSupport@va.gov