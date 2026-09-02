Drive-Thru Flu Clinics (Crawford)

Please join us at the Crawford County VA Clinic for a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday, September 12 between 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics provide a convenient option for eligible Veterans to receive a free flu shot without leaving their vehicle. Fu shots are available to all Veterans eligible for VA health care. Veterans enrolled only in TRICARE for Life are not eligible to receive a free VA flu shot.

Veterans attending our drive-thru flu clinic should: bring a Veteran ID card as well as wear clothing that allows clinic staff to easily reach the upper arm.

For more information, call .