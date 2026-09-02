Drive-Thru Flu Clinics (Erie, McKean, Venango)

Please join us at the Erie VAMC as well as the McKean and Venango County VA Clinics for drive-thru flu clinics on Saturday, September 26 between 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics provide a convenient option for eligible Veterans to receive a free flu shot without leaving their vehicle in Erie, McKean and Venango counties. Fu shots are available to all Veterans eligible for VA health care. Veterans enrolled only in TRICARE for Life are not eligible to receive a free VA flu shot.

Veterans attending our drive-thru flu clinic should: bring a Veteran ID card as well as wear clothing that allows clinic staff to easily reach the upper arm. Enter the Erie VAMC from Old French Road.

For more information, call .