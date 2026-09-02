Walk-In Flu Clinics (All Erie VA Locations)

Walk in to a VA, get your shot, stay safe.

Starting the week of September 28, 2026, please join us at our walk-in flu clinics at all our locations. See schedules by VA facility listed below. No appointment necessary.

Veterans attending our walk-in flu clinic should: bring a Veteran ID card as well as wear clothing that allows clinic staff to easily reach the upper arm.

Flu shots are available to all Veterans eligible for VA health care. Veterans enrolled only in TRICARE for Life are not eligible to receive a free VA flu shot.

For more information, call .