Attend in person in Second Floor Conference Room A/B or virtually via Microsoft Teams

Please join us at our annual Mental Health Summit. The theme this year is "Women Veterans: Real Service. Real Care. Real Needs." Be part of an important conversation about understanding and accessing Women’s Health Services at VA on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. You can attend in person or virtually via Microsoft Teams.

This summit will share information and resources designed to support the unique health and well-being needs of Women Veterans, including:

- Crisis management and suicide prevention services

- Mental health, physical health, reproductive health, and hormone health services

- The Women’s Mental Health Program and Women’s Health Program

- Primary Care Physicians and Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT)

- Maternity care, infertility care, and reproductive health services

- Whole Health and other holistic approaches to well-being

- Specialty services available through the Erie VA and how to access them

Whether you are looking for care, support, resources, or simply want to learn more about the services available to Women Veterans, this event is for you.

Registration is required.

Register here.

Can’t attend in person? Join via Microsoft Teams.

Please download the Microsoft Teams app before the event and mute your device when joining.

Questions? Contact Katelyn Gregory, Local Recovery Coordinator at or Katelyn.Gregory@va.gov.