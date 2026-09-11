Advanced Care Planning

Join us for an Advance Care Planning education group at the Erie VA Medical Center on Thursday, September 17, 2026 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. in the First-Floor Patient Education Room.

Advance Care Planning is about preparing for the “what ifs” that can arise with your health at any stage of life. This group is designed to help Veterans and their loved ones explore and discuss future healthcare decisions.

During the session, you will consider:

- Your personal values and spiritual beliefs

- Which treatments may or may not be right for you

- Who you would trust to make medical decisions if you could not speak for yourself

- Your preferences for care at the end of life or in the event of a permanently unconscious state

Planning ahead can help ensure that your wishes are understood and honored—and can give your loved ones guidance when it matters most.

For more information, call the Outpatient Social Work Line at .