Join us for the Connected Care Resource Fair at the Erie VA Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Second-Floor Conference Room A/B.

Explore resources and services from across the Erie VA Medical Center, with a focus on digital health and telehealth services. Learn how technology can help you connect with your VA care team, access services, and manage your health.

Representatives from Eligibility and Enrollment will also be available to answer questions and help individuals learn more about signing up for VA health care.

This event is open to:

Veterans

Veterans’ families

VA employees

Please stop by, ask questions and discover how Connected Care can support you and your family.

Questions? Email Arthur Malecki at Arthur.Malecki@va.gov for more information.