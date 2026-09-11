Third Annual Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Summit

Join Erie VAMC on Thursday, September 24, 2026 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the second-floor conference rooms A/B for an informative afternoon focused on resources, support and coordinated care for Veterans living with spinal cord injuries and disorders.

More than 17,000 Americans acquire a spinal cord injury each year.

As part of VA’s nationwide “Hub and Spoke” system of lifelong spinal cord injury and disorder care, Erie VA serves as a Spoke site connected to the Cleveland VA Hub—helping connect eligible Veterans in our region with specialized SCI/D services.

Learn About:

VA services and lifelong care for Veterans with SCI/D

Community resources, programs and support

The Erie VA–Cleveland VA SCI/D care connection

Opportunities to ask questions and connect with care partners

Unable to attend in person? Join via Microsoft Teams.

Questions? Contact Erie VA SCI/D Coordinator, michelle.carpin@va.gov, for more information.