Third Annual Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Summit
When:
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Second-Floor Conference Rooms A/B
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Join Erie VAMC on Thursday, September 24, 2026 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the second-floor conference rooms A/B for an informative afternoon focused on resources, support and coordinated care for Veterans living with spinal cord injuries and disorders.
More than 17,000 Americans acquire a spinal cord injury each year.
As part of VA’s nationwide “Hub and Spoke” system of lifelong spinal cord injury and disorder care, Erie VA serves as a Spoke site connected to the Cleveland VA Hub—helping connect eligible Veterans in our region with specialized SCI/D services.
Learn About:
- VA services and lifelong care for Veterans with SCI/D
- Community resources, programs and support
- The Erie VA–Cleveland VA SCI/D care connection
- Opportunities to ask questions and connect with care partners
Unable to attend in person? Join via Microsoft Teams.
Questions? Contact Erie VA SCI/D Coordinator, michelle.carpin@va.gov, for more information.