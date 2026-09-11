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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Third Annual Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Summit

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Second-Floor Conference Rooms A/B

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Join Erie VAMC on Thursday, September 24, 2026 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the second-floor conference rooms A/B for an informative afternoon focused on resources, support and coordinated care for Veterans living with spinal cord injuries and disorders.

More than 17,000 Americans acquire a spinal cord injury each year.

As part of VA’s nationwide “Hub and Spoke” system of lifelong spinal cord injury and disorder care, Erie VA serves as a Spoke site connected to the Cleveland VA Hub—helping connect eligible  Veterans in our region with specialized SCI/D services.

Learn About:

  • VA services and lifelong care for Veterans with SCI/D
  • Community resources, programs and support
  • The Erie VA–Cleveland VA SCI/D care connection
  • Opportunities to ask questions and connect with care partners

 

Unable to attend in person? Join via Microsoft Teams.

 

Questions? Contact Erie VA SCI/D Coordinator, michelle.carpin@va.gov, for more information.

 

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