DEA Drug Take Back Day

Join us on Saturday, October 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Erie VAMC parking garage for the DEA National Take Back event. Veterans and non-Veterans are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications—including controlled substances. Protect your loved ones, your community, and the environment by clearing out your medicine cabinet the safe way. No questions asked, just drop off and go. Thank you for helping us keep Erie safe!