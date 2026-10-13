Skip to Content

Erie Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

When:

Sat. Nov 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Come to Erie VA after parade for Veteran Reception and Jeep Show followed by Veterans Day Ceremony at Jefferson Elementary!

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Please join us in honoring our Nation’s Veterans at the Veterans Day parade and ceremony taking place November 7, 2026.

  • Parade: The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 29th & State and will march south up State Street, turn east on 37th Street, and end at 37th and Holland Streets.
  • Reception: Following the parade, a reception organized by the American Legion Auxiliary will take place in the VAMC second-floor conference rooms, along with a JEEP show with Erie Jeep People in the rear parking lot.
  • Ceremony: The Veterans Day Ceremony will then begin at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary.

For more event information, contact the Erie VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Office at or .

Bring your family, friends, flags and appreciation as we come together to recognize the men and women who have served our nation. We invite all residents, Veterans, active-duty service members, military families, community organizations and supporters to participate in this meaningful day of remembrance, recognition and gratitude.

Other VA events

Last updated: 