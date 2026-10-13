Erie Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

Come to Erie VA after parade for Veteran Reception and Jeep Show followed by Veterans Day Ceremony at Jefferson Elementary!

Please join us in honoring our Nation’s Veterans at the Veterans Day parade and ceremony taking place November 7, 2026.

Parade: The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 29th & State and will march south up State Street, turn east on 37th Street, and end at 37th and Holland Streets.

Reception: Following the parade, a reception organized by the American Legion Auxiliary will take place in the VAMC second-floor conference rooms, along with a JEEP show with Erie Jeep People in the rear parking lot.

Ceremony: The Veterans Day Ceremony will then begin at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary.

For more event information, contact the Erie VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Office at or .

Bring your family, friends, flags and appreciation as we come together to recognize the men and women who have served our nation. We invite all residents, Veterans, active-duty service members, military families, community organizations and supporters to participate in this meaningful day of remembrance, recognition and gratitude.