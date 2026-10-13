2026 Erie Veterans Stand Down

Whether you are looking for housing assistance, employment opportunities, VA benefits, or simply want to connect with organizations that support Veterans. Please stop by the Erie VAMC table at the Mellon Veteran Outreach Campus on November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for this community-driven, multi-agency event that connects homeless and at-risk Veterans with vital, life-changing resources. For more information, contact 844-VLP-VETS x278 or FOXD@VLPWPA.ORG.