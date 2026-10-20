Ashtabula County VA Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony
Join us for the groundbreaking of the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic location!
When:
Fri. Nov 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
New site of Ashtabula County VA Clinic
3001 Eureka Road
Ashtabula, OH
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Please RSVP by October 30, 2026.
You're invited! Erie VA is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic. This clinic will replace the existing clinic on Lambros Lane in Ashtabula.
Special Guests include:
- John A. Gennaro, Erie VA Medical Center Director
- Daniel Dücker, VA Health Service Area Director
- Dolan Wenner, D.O., Medical Director, Primary Care, Erie VA Medical Center
- Benjamin M. Schwartfigure, Ashtabula County Veterans Service Director
- Dan Lariccia, MDC Acquisition LLC/DC Realty Acquisition LLC
WHO: This is a public event; all are invited to attend.
WHEN: Friday, November 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: 3001 Eureka Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004 (adjacent to Lowe’s)