Ashtabula County VA Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

New site of Ashtabula County VA Clinic

Fri. Nov 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Join us for the groundbreaking of the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic location!

Please RSVP by October 30, 2026.

You're invited! Erie VA is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic. This clinic will replace the existing clinic on Lambros Lane in Ashtabula.

Special Guests include:

John A. Gennaro, Erie VA Medical Center Director

Daniel Dücker, VA Health Service Area Director

Dolan Wenner, D.O., Medical Director, Primary Care, Erie VA Medical Center

Benjamin M. Schwartfigure, Ashtabula County Veterans Service Director

Dan Lariccia, MDC Acquisition LLC/DC Realty Acquisition LLC

WHO: This is a public event; all are invited to attend.

WHEN: Friday, November 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: 3001 Eureka Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004 (adjacent to Lowe’s)