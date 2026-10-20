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Ashtabula County VA Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

Join us for the groundbreaking of the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic location!

When:

Fri. Nov 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

New site of Ashtabula County VA Clinic

3001 Eureka Road

Ashtabula, OH

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

Please RSVP by October 30, 2026.

You're invited! Erie VA is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic. This clinic will replace the existing clinic on Lambros Lane in Ashtabula.

Special Guests include:

  • John A. Gennaro, Erie VA Medical Center Director
  • Daniel Dücker, VA Health Service Area Director
  • Dolan Wenner, D.O., Medical Director, Primary Care, Erie VA Medical Center
  • Benjamin M. Schwartfigure, Ashtabula County Veterans Service Director
  • Dan Lariccia, MDC Acquisition LLC/DC Realty Acquisition LLC

WHO: This is a public event; all are invited to attend.

WHEN: Friday, November 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: 3001 Eureka Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004 (adjacent to Lowe’s)

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