Safe Journey Health Fair
Find resources for survivors of domestic violence.
When:
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Union City Fire Hall
56 2nd Avenue
Union City, PA
Cost:
Free
Enjoy a day dedicated to wellness with free health resources, expert advice, and activities for the whole family. Safe Journey serves survivors of domestic violence. Veterans can use their resources for help finding a shelter, counseling and support groups at the health fair. Please stop by the Erie VAMC table at the Union City Fire Hall on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.