Eastside YMCA Annual Senior Health & Wellness Fair
Connect and learn - your one-stop shop for health information!
When:
Fri. Nov 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Eastside Family YMCA
2101 Nagle Road
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Vendors from across the area will provide health screenings and information on a variety of topics for senior - healthy living, personal care, nutrition, aging, and more. Veterans are encouraged to stop by the Erie VA Medical Center table to receive resources. Free and open to the public.