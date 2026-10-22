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Eastside YMCA Annual Senior Health & Wellness Fair

Connect and learn - your one-stop shop for health information!

When:

Fri. Nov 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Eastside Family YMCA

2101 Nagle Road

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Vendors from across the area will provide health screenings and information on a variety of topics for senior - healthy living, personal care, nutrition, aging, and more. Veterans are encouraged to stop by the Erie VA Medical Center table to receive resources. Free and open to the public. 

Other VA events

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