Veterans Day Resource Fair
Serving those who served.
When:
Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
UPMC Neighborhood Center
803 East Ave
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
The Veterans Day Resource Fair hosted by UPMC Neighborhoods Program to promotes Homeless Care Team services to Veterans. The event will provide an opportunity for Veterans to connect with local organizations, access valuable services, enjoy coffee, and be appreciated for their service.
Resource areas include:
- Housing and Basic Needs
- Health and Wellness
- Employment and Education
- VA Resources
- On-site Compass Applications for Medicaid