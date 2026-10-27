Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration
Hosted by the Minority Veterans Program at Erie VAMC
When:
Fri. May 28, 2027, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Second-floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
The Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration will celebrate the heritage, culture, military service and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander Veterans through educational presentations, cultural recognition, guest speakers and community partnerships.