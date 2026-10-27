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Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

Hosted by the Minority Veterans Program at Erie VAMC

When:

Fri. May 28, 2027, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Second-floor conference rooms

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

The Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration will celebrate the heritage, culture, military service and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander Veterans through educational presentations, cultural recognition, guest speakers and community partnerships.

Other VA events

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