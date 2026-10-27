Rotary Club of Erie Meeting

John A. Gennaro, Erie VA Medical Center Director, will speak to the Rotary Club of Erie about the impact VA has on the community, as well as share information about services we offer Veterans. The Rotary Club of Erie is the local chapter for Rotary International, with a local membership of about 90 individuals representing a cross section of business, professional, and community leaders in Erie. The club is focused on humanitarian service, professional networking, leadership development, and friendship within the community, with meetings on select Wednesdays for lunch.