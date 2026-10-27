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National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Hosted by the Minority Veterans Program at Erie VAMC

When:

Fri. Sep 24, 2027, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Second-floor conference rooms

135 East 38th Street

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

The National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration will recognize and celebrate the culture, history, military service and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Veterans through educational presentations, cultural recognition, community engagement and Veteran outreach activities.

Other VA events

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