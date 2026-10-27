National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
Hosted by the Minority Veterans Program at Erie VAMC
When:
Fri. Sep 24, 2027, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Second-floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
The National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration will recognize and celebrate the culture, history, military service and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Veterans through educational presentations, cultural recognition, community engagement and Veteran outreach activities.