American Indian & Alaska Native Heritage Month Celebration

Native Americans serve in the military at a rate rivaling any other group. Such service is a tradition passed down through generations, rooted in commitment to communities and country. This November, VA honors Native American Veterans whose service has shaped our nation’s history. Join us as we honor Native American and Alaska Native Veterans at Erie VAMC. A time to listen. A time to learn. A time to honor.

Monday, Nov. 23

10 a.m.-Noon

Second-floor conference rooms