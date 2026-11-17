Great American Smokeout
Start Your Tobacco- and Nicotine-Free Journey
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2nd floor conference rooms
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Take Action on November 19
Quitting tobacco is one of the best steps you can take to improve your health. Join Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Adagio Health for a Tobacco Free Program on November 19 from 2-4:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Rooms at Erie VA Medical Center.
Tobacco cessation presentations begin at 2:15 p.m.
Clinicians will be available to provide education, resources, and personalized support for Veterans, caregivers and family members.
Bring your questions, create a quit plan, and take the first step toward a tobacco- and nicotine-free future.
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