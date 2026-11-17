Take Action on November 19

Quitting tobacco is one of the best steps you can take to improve your health. Join Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Adagio Health for a Tobacco Free Program on November 19 from 2-4:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Rooms at Erie VA Medical Center.

Tobacco cessation presentations begin at 2:15 p.m.

Clinicians will be available to provide education, resources, and personalized support for Veterans, caregivers and family members.

Bring your questions, create a quit plan, and take the first step toward a tobacco- and nicotine-free future.

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