Drive-thru Flu Clinic | Crawford County

Drive-up, get your shot, stay safe.

FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.

This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees.

Please note, masks are required to be worn on the VA campus – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.

*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

Location:

Crawford County VA Clinic

16954 Conneaut Lake Road

Meadville, PA 16335