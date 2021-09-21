 Skip to Content
Drive-thru Flu Clinic | Venango County

happy people who have received their flu vaccination

When
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Venango County VA Clinic

Drive-up, get your shot, stay safe.

FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.
This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees.

Please note, masks are required to be worn on the VA campus – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.

*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

Location:

Venango County VA Clinic
464 Allegheny Boulevard, Suite 200
Franklin, PA 16323

