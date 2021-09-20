Drive-thru Flu Clinic | Warren County
- When
-
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Drive-up, get your shot, stay safe.
FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.
This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees.
Please note, masks are required to be worn on the VA campus – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.
*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.
Location:
Warren County VA Clinic
3 Farm Colony Drive
Warren, PA 16365