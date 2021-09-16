 Skip to Content
Drive-thru Flu Clinic

When
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Erie VA Medical Center

VAMC Parking Garage

Drive-up, get your shot, stay safe.

FREE flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card.
This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of our Veterans and employees.

Please note, masks are required to be worn on the VA campus – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.

*Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

