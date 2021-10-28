Veterans Day Parade
Erie VA Medical Center invites local Veterans, their families, and community members to the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of 26th and State Streets, walking south on State Street and ending the Erie VA Medical Center. Community members are invited to show their support as we pay tribute to our local Veterans – on the sidelines or by marching in the parade.
Those marching will line up no later than 9:00 a.m. on the French Street side of the stadium.
All Veteran supporters are welcome to register and march in the parade. To register, please contact Barb Hudak at 207-217-1308.