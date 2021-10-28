Veterans Day Parade

On Monday, November 1, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., access to the Erie VA parking garage, ambulance entrance, and south parking lot will be from the Old French Road entrance.

The 38th Street entrance will be open for main entrance drop off only.

Pedestrians and staff will be able to access the main entrance using the sidewalk in front of the Urgent Care Center and Police entrance. Barriers will designate the pedestrian path.