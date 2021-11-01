Virtual Estate Planning Seminar
- When
-
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Virtual Event | Call to Register
- Cost
- Event is free
The Erie VA Medical Social Work Department and Caregiver Support Program
invite you to join us for a seminar, being held in collaboration with a local
Veteran-owned law firm. This program is intended for Veterans, Caregivers,
and their families.
Attend this FREE workshop to understand the importance of estate planning.
Having a proper plan in place helps you and your family feel confident and
secure. Topics include: wills, powers of attorney, special needs planning,
deed and property transfers, and much more.
Veterans in attendance will be eligible for a free,
no-obligation 90-minute consultation with an
Elder Attorney.
Call the Caregiver Support Program Office at
814-860-2657 to learn more and to get registered!