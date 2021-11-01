Virtual Estate Planning Seminar

The Erie VA Medical Social Work Department and Caregiver Support Program

invite you to join us for a seminar, being held in collaboration with a local

Veteran-owned law firm. This program is intended for Veterans, Caregivers,

and their families.

Attend this FREE workshop to understand the importance of estate planning.

Having a proper plan in place helps you and your family feel confident and

secure. Topics include: wills, powers of attorney, special needs planning,

deed and property transfers, and much more.

Veterans in attendance will be eligible for a free,

no-obligation 90-minute consultation with an

Elder Attorney.

Call the Caregiver Support Program Office at

814-860-2657 to learn more and to get registered!