 Skip to Content

Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Virtual Veteran Town Hall

When
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Where

Online Event | Use Link or Audio Option

Erie , PA

Cost
Free

Registration

Veterans, caregivers, and family members are invited to attend a Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Meet with John A. Gennaro, Executive Director - Erie VA Medical Center, and the executive leadership team to learn about VA programs, services, and ongoing projects!

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.

Veterans will have an opportunity for Q&A immediately following the updates. 

Join via Microsoft Team Link: https://bit.ly/3Iua0Mn 

Join via phone (audio only): +1 872-701-0185 | Phone Conference ID: 940 095 774# 

See all events
Last updated: