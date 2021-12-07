Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Veterans, caregivers, and family members are invited to attend a Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Meet with John A. Gennaro, Executive Director - Erie VA Medical Center, and the executive leadership team to learn about VA programs, services, and ongoing projects!

In addition, the leadership team will be joined by Jennifer Vandermolen, Veterans Benefits Administration - Pittsburgh Regional Office Director.

Veterans will have an opportunity for Q&A immediately following the updates.

Join via Microsoft Team Link: https://bit.ly/3Iua0Mn

Join via phone (audio only): +1 872-701-0185 | Phone Conference ID: 940 095 774#