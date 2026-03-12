Changes coming to Erie VA Medical Center main entrance

PRESS RELEASE

March 12, 2026

ERIE, PA - March 21, 2026, an updated traffic pattern will begin in the main parking lot. on April 6, 2026, the Erie VA Medical Center’s main building entrance will close, and Veterans, guests and staff will use the Urgent Care Center and VA Police entrance and will be able to use the second-floor entrance.

WHAT: Starting March 21, 2026, an updated traffic pattern will begin in the main parking lot as part of construction for the Primary Care Clinic project. Additionally, on April 6, 2026, the Erie VA Medical Center’s main building entrance will close, and Veterans, guests and staff will use the Urgent Care Center and VA Police entrance as the main entrance and will be able to use the second-floor entrance until construction completion, slated for the end of 2026.

Those needing Urgent Care Center services will still use the UCC entrance. Parking will still be available for Veterans, visitors, and staff, including additional handicap parking near the second-floor entrance.

WHEN: Updated traffic pattern in main parking lot: March 21- December 16, 2026

Main entrance shift: Monday, April 6, 2026 – Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026.

WHERE: Erie VA Medical Center Main building Entrance, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact Kimberly Hackbarth, Public Affairs Officer, at kimberly.hackbarth@va.gov or .

The 11,000 sq. ft. expansion and the 9,800 sq. ft. renovation are an approximately $18.5 million project to modernize the clinic, which will take place in four phases.

The clinic will feature updated medical equipment, 37 total exam rooms, including five women’s clinic rooms, four negative pressure rooms, two procedure rooms, two consult rooms and expanded support areas. Veterans will have access to care more tailored to their specific needs.