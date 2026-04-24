Erie VA Celebrates National Donate Life Month

PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2026

Erie, PA - The Erie VA Medical Center celebrates National Donate Life Month in April and participates in the National Observance to Raise Awareness and Register More Organ, Tissue and Cornea Donors.

Erie VA is receiving statewide recognition for its efforts to support and raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation and is set to achieve platinum or titanium designation through The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2026 Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge.

In Erie, the Erie VA joined the 2026 CORE HAP Donate Life Hospital Challenge and engaged in over 25 educational offerings, dozens of awareness activities, and social media blasts including donor stories from VA staff members. The facility hosted events such as the Kickoff Event, Donor Celebration Event, contests, donor walk event, and community partner collaboration on education throughout the month of April. There were hundreds of participants in the various events.

The Erie VA set a goal for new donor registrations, and met and exceeded that goal with over six new donor registrations achieved. This addition has the potential to impact over 500 lives. The support and dedication to the Donate Life cause is making a world of difference. The Erie VA takes immense pride in the compassionate work done to care for Veteran donors and recipients alike. The profound effect of each donor's decision, touching the lives of their family, friends, and the community, is a testament to the brilliance of human kindness.

National Donate Life Month (NDLM) is a time to raise awareness of the life-saving and healing gifts made possible through organ, tissue, and cornea donation. Nationally, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including over 6,000 people in Pennsylvania and more than 500 in West Virginia. On average, 13 people die each day waiting for a transplant they desperately need. Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every eight minutes.

How to Sign Up: One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can heal over 75 others. Visit core.org/register to register and make your decision known to your family.

REGISTER AT: CORE - National Donate Life Registry