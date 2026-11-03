Erie VA Health Care System set to break ground on outpatient clinic in Ashtabula County

PRESS RELEASE

November 3, 2026

Ashtabula, OH - Erie VA Health Care System proudly invites Veterans and the community to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ashtabula County VA Clinic on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at 3001 Eureka Road in Ashtabula.

This clinic will replace the existing clinic on Lambros Lane in Ashtabula.

Veterans will have access to expanded services and a more tailored experience. Key Highlights of the new Erie VAMC community-based outpatient clinic in Ashtabula:

Square footage is increasing from 6,500 square feet to 16,218 square feet.

Expansion Opportunities: The clinic will feature 21 exam rooms, including women’s health exam rooms, oncology, podiatry, orthopedics and cardiology services, as well as telehealth including Telederm, endocrinology, diabetes, rheumatology and neurology care, and expanded support areas.

75 parking spaces.

PACT Model Design: The clinic’s unique design centers around the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model, which provides flexibility for patient care rooms to better serve incoming Veterans.

Conveniently located adjacent to Lowe’s and near Interstate 90.

Media interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony can contact Melissa J. Dixon, Erie VA Public Affairs Officer, at Melissa.Dixon5@va.gov or .

For more information, visit www.va.gov/erie-health-care/.