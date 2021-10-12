PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2021

Erie , PA — Erie VA Medical Center proudly announces the addition of a Saturday drive-thru flu clinic on October 30, 2021.

Erie VA Medical Center Expands Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Veterans will have an additional opportunity to obtain vaccine this month. The expanded clinic allows more Veterans to drive up, present a valid VA ID card, and get a flu shot.

Flu clinics remain drive-thru only to protect our Veterans and staff. The clinic will be held in the lower level of the Erie VAMC parking garage from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Vaccines are free to all eligible Veterans. Masking is mandatory on the VA campus – including while in your vehicle when receiving the flu shot.

The Erie VA Medical Center Saturday drive-thru flu clinic continues this week on October 16 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. This clinic will only offer standard quadrivalent vaccine. Vaccine for ages 65+ will not be available due to shipping delays impacting VA facilities nationwide.

The main facility in Erie anticipates offering additional appointments for vaccine after the October drive-thru clinics.

Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible. Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

For the latest flu information, call the Flu Hotline at 814-860-2730 or visit https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/.

