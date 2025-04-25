Erie VA Medical Center in need of volunteer drivers in Meadville
ERIE , PA — Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) announces a critical need for volunteer drivers in the Meadville, Pa. area.
Erie VAMC calls upon compassionate individuals to volunteer as drivers to help increase healthcare access to Veterans residing within the Meadville area.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) Program is a courtesy service providing free transportation to and from VA medical appointments for Veterans with no other means of transportation.
This program assists many disabled Veterans who live on small, fixed incomes, often many miles from the nearest VA medical center or clinic.
"We are seeking dedicated volunteers to transport Veterans to and from vital medical appointments at our Meadville VA Clinic and the Erie VA Medical Center," said Karen O’Neal, Erie VAMC Chief, Voluntary Service. "Unfortunately, many of our Veterans residing within these rural areas face transportation challenges that hinder their access to essential medical services. Adding Volunteer DAV drivers within these areas will make a substantial difference by alleviating these challenges."
Volunteer DAV drivers play a crucial role in improving the well-being of our nation's Veterans. Their commitment allows Veterans to receive medical care that can be life-changing and even life-saving.
Key Details:
Location: Meadville, Pa. area
Responsibilities: Safely transport Veterans to and from medical appointments
Time Commitment: Flexible, based on availability
Requirements:
- possess a valid driver's license
- be at least 21 years old
- be willing and able to pass a physical exam
- verify the ability to be an insured driver
- must be courteous, compassionate, and respectful
The DAV transportation program is entirely operated by volunteers – driving daily, providing local service and rides to or from other VA facilities, including Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Buffalo.
If you or someone you know is willing to donate time to help our nation's heroes access VA healthcare by becoming a volunteer driver in the VTN, please call the Erie VAMC at 814-860-2024 to learn more about the requirements and process.
To learn more about the Erie VAMC, visit erie.va.gov, like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VAMCErie/.