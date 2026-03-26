Erie VA Medical Center Wins 2025 VHA Best Patient Experience Award

PRESS RELEASE

March 26, 2026

ERIE, PA - The Erie VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Erie, Pennsylvania, has been awarded the 2025 Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Customer Experience (CX) Award for Best Patient Experience Award for facility complexity level 3.

This national recognition honors Erie VAMC for demonstrating the Under Secretary for Health’s Veterans First priority by delivering exceptional patient experiences and exemplifying VHA’s mission to build trust, improve access and provide high‑quality, Veteran‑centered care.

The VHA CX Awards recognize facilities that consistently demonstrate excellence in service to Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. Awardees are selected based on strong performance across key customer experience measures, leadership attributes, internal controls and operational standards.

This is Erie VAMC's second achievement in the VHA CX Awards program. In 2023, the facility also received the Best Experience Award for VHA Facility Complexity Level 3.

To determine each year’s Best Patient Experience Award recipients, VHA evaluates direct feedback from Veterans in critical areas such as trust, communication, access, emotional support, care coordination and overall satisfaction. Erie VAMC achieved top rankings through sustained excellence and continuous improvement efforts designed to meet the needs and expectations of Veterans and their families.

“We are honored to receive this award for the second time in four years,” said John A. Gennaro, the Erie VA Medical Center Director. “This designation speaks volumes to the professionalism and care of our staff and how seriously we take our mission of serving Veterans.”

Erie VAMC performed exceptionally well on key fiscal year 2024 measures, including:

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Overall Rating of the Provider

SHEP Inpatient Overall Rating of the Hospital

VSignals Trust Score

All-Employee Survey (AES) Best Place to Work indicators

Notably, patient experience scores account for 22% of the overall Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Star Ratings, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

These achievements reflect the facility’s unwavering dedication to fostering a supportive environment where Veterans feel valued, respected and confident in the care they receive.

Improving access to VA resources begins with truly listening to Veterans. VA’s Veterans Experience Office releases quarterly trust scores that reflect how Veterans feel about their interactions with VA services. Discover why 93% of Veterans say they trust VA for their health care—and see how their voices are shaping a better experience for all.

Veterans are encouraged to enroll today to access high-quality, Veteran-specific care. Visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ for step-by-step enrollment guidance, or call 877‑222‑VETS (8387) for assistance.