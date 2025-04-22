Erie VA recognizes National Donate Life Month

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2025

Erie , PA — Every day, 17 individuals in the United States lose their lives while waiting for an organ transplant. Thousands more are in anticipation of life-enhancing tissue transplants. Despite the pressing need, a significant number of people remain unregistered as organ and tissue donors.

This year, the Erie VA Medical Center is proud to collaborate with Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) to amplify efforts in increasing the number of registered donors.

Taking a proactive stance towards effective donation practices and fostering comprehensive education across the hospital are pivotal steps towards establishing a robust donation system. By encouraging not only its dedicated hospital staff but also friends and families to register as organ, tissue, and cornea donors, the Erie VAMC will increase efforts to save and heal lives.

Throughout the month of April, the Erie VAMC will proudly join thousands of hospitals across the country in celebrating the countless donors and recipients whose lives have been profoundly impacted by organ, tissue, and cornea donation.

The community is encouraged to become familiar with the facts and engage in conversations with family members and friends to become advocates for organ donation.

Statistics provided by CORE include:

Nationally, more than 100,000 people are awaiting an organ transplant.

Every 10 minutes a person in need of a transplant is added to the National waitlist.

A single organ donor can potentially save up to eight lives, while a tissue donor can improve the lives of 75 others.

Donation becomes a possibility only after all efforts to save the patient's life have been exhausted, tests have confirmed the absence of vital signs, and brain death has been declared.

To register as an organ donor or to find more information on ways to foster hope, advocacy, and passion during National Donate Life Month this April, please visit CORE’s website at www.core.org. Together, let's make a difference and give the gift of life.