Erie VAMC hosts Veteran Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2020

Erie , PA — Veterans and their families are invited to attend a Town Hall to meet with the Erie VAMC leadership team for an update on VA programs, services, and projects.

All Veterans, their families, and community members are invited to attend our quarterly Erie VAMC Veteran Town Hall Friday, February 28th from 2-3 p.m. in the second floor conference rooms (135 E 38th St., Erie, PA).

Learn about a variety of VA-related topics including:

Update on Community Living Center Move

New Dental Suite

Connected Care –Virtual Visit Opportunities

VA Stop Harassment Now Campaign

Our Erie VAMC Leadership team will answer questions and help connect you to the right resources.

We also want to hear from you! What are we doing well? Where can we improve? Your voice is invaluable as we modernize VA health care.