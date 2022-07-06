Million Veteran Program to visit Erie and Crawford

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2022

Erie , PA — Erie VA Medical Center proudly announces the opportunity for more Veterans to learn about and join VA’s largest research program.

Veterans across northwestern Pennsylvania are invited to participate in the Million Veteran Program (MVP) next week in Erie and Crawford counties. MVP is the largest database of health and genomic information, with more than 875,000 U.S. Veterans included. It links genetic, clinical, lifestyle, and military experiences to help researches learn about the role of genes in health and disease.

VA Pittsburgh’s MVP team will visit the Erie and Crawford on the following days and times:

Erie VA Medical Center July 11 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Crawford County VA Clinic July 15 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Enrollment is quick, easy, and voluntary. Veterans do not have to be enrolled in VA health care to participate in MVP. All data is coded, kept private, and secure.

“We are close to enrolling 17,000 Veterans in the region. What’s great is there are national studies underway using MVP data – it’s important for Veterans in northwestern PA to be represented in current and future studies,” noted Dr. Beatrice Chokraborty, MVP Coordinator at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

The program assists researchers in identifying genetic risk factors for chronic illness, gene discovery, and uncovering why certain treatments work well for some Veterans and not others. MVP aims to recruit it’s one millionth Veteran by 2023.

For more information, visit: https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/.