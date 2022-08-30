No-Cost VA Flu Shots for Eligible Veterans

 Skip to Content
PRESS RELEASE

August 30, 2022

Erie , PA — Erie VAMC and our County VA Clinics proudly announce drive-thru flu clinics, beginning Saturday, September 17, 2022. 

Free flu shots will be available to Veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA ID card. Masks are required to ensure the safety of Veterans and employees – even in your vehicle while receiving the flu shot.

Erie VAMC Flu Schedule:

Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics held in Erie VAMC parking lot. Veterans may enter on Old French Road, and exit on East 38th Street. View traffic map HERE.

• September 17        9:00 a.m. to noon
• September 24        9:00 a.m. to noon

McKean County VA Clinic: 

• September 17        8:00 a.m. to noon

County VA Clinics in Ashtabula, Crawford, McKean, Venango, and Warren offering vaccine:
 
• September 24        8:00 a.m. to noon 

Getting a flu shot protects Veterans, their family members, and the community. Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible. 

After September 24, 2022, flu shots will be available by appointment. From that day forward, call 814-868-8661 and Press 2.

For the latest flu information, call the Flu Hotline at 814-860-2730 or visit: https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/

Media contacts

Chanel Cook, Public Affairs Officer

814-860-2074

chanel.cook@va.gov

###
