Edward Jackowski started his VA career in August 2010. Since then, he has held the positions of Human Resources Specialist, Administrative Officer—CBOCs, and most recently, Executive Assistant to the Associate Director. He has served several details including Acting Chief, Logistics, Acting Chief, Business Office, Acting Chief, Facilities Management Service, Acting Compliance and Business Integrity Officer, and Acting Associate Director.

Prior to joining the Erie VA Medical Center, he served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force. During his enlisted career, Mr. Jackowski was a Supervisory Weather Forecaster and then earned his commission as a Medical Service Corps officer. In 2008, he was honored with Air Force Space Command’s Healthcare Administrator of the Year award for providing exceptional healthcare to multi-national forces from the United States, Canada, and Denmark and for coordinating the complex aeromedical evacuation of a severely injured National Science Foundation scientist off the polar cap while stationed at Thule Air Base in Greenland.

Mr. Jackowski holds a bachelor’s in history from Allegheny College, a Master of Business Administration from Touro University, and a Master of Professional Studies, Psychology of Leadership, from Penn State University. He is also a 2024 graduate of the Veteran Health Administration Healthcare Leadership Development Program. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and American Society for Healthcare Engineering.