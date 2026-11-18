Veterans, employees and their families now have another option for support to quit tobacco. Erie VA Medical Center is the newest VA location in western Pennsylvania offering no-cost tobacco cessation programs through Adagio Health, joining VA locations in Butler and Pittsburgh.

This collaboration connects Veterans, VA employees, family members as well as caregivers with education, coaching and ongoing support to help them quit tobacco and maintain a tobacco-free life. Programs offer in-person and virtual options, allowing participants to choose an approach that works for them.

Personalized support to quit tobacco

Adagio Health’s Tobacco Free program offers supportive classes for individuals and groups led by Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialists. Weekly sessions help participants prepare to quit, develop a personalized quit plan, manage cravings and triggers, and build strategies for staying tobacco-free over time.

Participants may receive nicotine patches, gum or lozenges at no cost. The program also provides practical guidance on stress management, nutrition, fitness and relapse prevention.

Support continues after the weekly sessions end. Participants receive a one-month follow-up and can continue to access counseling and text-message support as needed. Adagio Health also offers ongoing support groups for people who have quit and want help maintaining their progress.

Support during pregnancy and after delivery

The Adagio Health’s Healthy You, Healthy Baby program offers free coaching and supportive group sessions for pregnant and postpartum mothers who want to quit smoking or vaping. Quitting smoking during pregnancy benefits both mother and baby, while quitting vaping helps avoid nicotine exposure that might harm a baby’s development. Encouragement during pregnancy and after delivery recognizes that quitting is a process—and mothers deserve support, not judgment, along the way.

Participants can attend virtually or in person, receive encouragement from trained coaches, and earn rewards as they reach program milestones. The program is available in select Western Pennsylvania counties. Visit adagiohealth.org/HYHB for more information.

Who can participate?

In addition to existing VA programs helping Veterans quit smoking and tobacco use, Adagio Health offers no-cost tobacco cessation services through participating VA locations in Erie, Butler and Pittsburgh. Expanding access to tobacco cessation services with Adagio Health supports the health of the entire VA community. Veterans, VA employees, their families and caregivers can receive help for their own quit journey while encouraging one another along the way. Quitting smoking improves health and helps protect loved ones from secondhand smoke, while support from family members and coworkers can help people working toward a tobacco-free life. Adagio also offers continued support groups for those who successfully recovered from their nicotine dependency.

Services are available in these Pennsylvania counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland.

Ohio and New York residents can be referred to their state Quitline services.

How to get started

To learn more about available smoking cessation programs, participation options or enrollment, call Adagio Health at .