VA Erie health care - Campus Map

Directions

Interstate 79 North to Interstate 90 East Exit Interstate at 'Exit 27' – Turn left. Go through two traffic lights. The third light has a 'Y' intersection and you need to keep right. The second floor entrance and parking lot to the VA will be 1 mile on your left. Follow the parking lot roadway to the front of the building for the first floor main entrance.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E 38th St, Erie, PA 16504

Intersection:

135 E 38th St & Old French Road, Erie, PA 16504

Coordinates:

LAT: 42.101823 LONG: -80.063079 - OR - 42° 6' 6" N 80° 3' 47" W