Assault and Harassment Prevention
VA is committed to a culture where everyone is treated with civility, compassion, and respect. Everyone should feel welcome and safe when doing business with VA.
It’s not a compliment. It is harassment.
VA will not tolerate harassment or sexual assault of any kind. Harassment is any unwelcome conduct that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive environment.
At VA, we take all reports of harassment and sexual assault seriously, and we will investigate and take appropriate action.
Find more information about VA’s anti-harassment/anti-sexual assault policy.