Eureka Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as transitioning after a deployment or discharge from military service, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
We have a well-lit parking area. You will see a flag post. Please feel free to park in any available space.
Access to the building is through the front entrance marked 2830. There are two public bathrooms located before our office. Head straight. We are the only office on the first floor. One of our staff members will greet you at the front desk.
Appointments can be made by calling 707-444-8271 for assistance. Currently we are conducting virtual video and telephone appointments.
You are also welcome to walk-in or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.
If this is your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center you can expect to:
- Receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center consent and confidentiality agreement,, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- Be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- Establish and develop a treatment plan with your counselor that is appropriate to your needs.
- Schedule follow-up appointments as determined by your counselor.
All in person visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and be required to wear a mask inside the building.
In the spotlight at Eureka Vet Center
-
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
-
Outdoor activity group
Beginning August 6, 2021, every Friday 1:00-4:00 p.m. Weekly outdoor focused mild activity: jetty fishing, trail walks, golf/driving range and other activities as suggested. Contact group facilitator Andy McLaughlin or your Vet Center counselor for more information.
-
Other groups
Contact your Vet Center counselor for more information.
Psychoeducation and Skills-Based Coping Group: Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
PTSD Here & Now Processing Group: Tuesday 3:00-4:30 p.m. & Wednesday 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
Significant Other Group: Wednesday 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Addiction Education Group: Friday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Eureka Vet Center has clinicians who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
At the Eureka Vet Center we offer individual and group therapy.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Eureka Vet Center we offer a variety of individual and group therapy.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Military sexual trauma can happen to any gender. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service - no matter when you served – we provide counseling and treatment.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Eureka Vet Center we offer a variety of services including individual and group therapy.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The Eureka Vet Center can help you navigate the changes you may experience as you move from military to civilian life. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Currently, we are offering an outdoor activity group every Friday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ask your counselor if you are interested.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
At the Eureka Vet Center we offer Addiction Education groups as well as individual counseling and referrals.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
At the Eureka Vet Center we can connect you with local services and partners.
Local partners include:
Eureka Veteran Service Office
Humboldt State University
College of the Redwoods
Eureka VA Clinic
Nation's Finest
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
At the Eureka Vet Center we strive to provide a safe supporting environment during COVID-19 with alternates such as virtual communication.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.