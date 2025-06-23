VA benefits for family and caregivers

As the spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for certain benefits, including health care, life insurance, or money for school. As the survivor of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for added benefits, including help with burial costs and survivor compensation.

If you’re caring for a Veteran, you may also be eligible for support to help you better care for the Veteran—and for yourself. Find out which benefits you may qualify for and how to get them.