VA benefits for family and caregivers
As the spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for certain benefits, including health care, life insurance, or money for school. As the survivor of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for added benefits, including help with burial costs and survivor compensation.
If you’re caring for a Veteran, you may also be eligible for support to help you better care for the Veteran—and for yourself. Find out which benefits you may qualify for and how to get them.
How do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?
If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988
- Text 838255
- Start a confidential chat
- For TTY, call 711 then 988
If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
Benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and caregivers
-
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child, caregiver
Find out if you’re eligible for health care or related benefits through CHAMPVA or other programs. And learn about our support for caregivers, including training, counseling, and payments.
-
For surviving spouse, surviving child, surviving parent
Find out if you’re eligible for VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) or a VA Survivors Pension. If you need help with daily activities or you’re housebound, you may also be eligible for VA Aid and Attendance or Housebound benefits.
-
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child
Find out if you’re eligible for money for school or to help you cover expenses while you’re training for a job through our Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance Program (also called Chapter 35) or the Fry Scholarship. And learn about how a Veteran may transfer their unused Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you.
-
For surviving spouse
Find out if you’re eligible for a VA-backed loan to buy, build, improve, or refinance a home. And learn how to manage your loan benefits and avoid foreclosure.
-
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child
Find out if you’re eligible for Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI) coverage or manage an existing policy. If you’re the beneficiary of a Veteran’s or service member’s policy, find out how to get free financial advice and will preparation services.
-
For spouse, dependent child, surviving spouse, surviving child, surviving parent
Find out if you’re eligible to be buried in a VA national cemetery, or learn how to plan a burial for a Veteran. You can also apply for help paying for burial costs, request memorial items, and learn about bereavement counseling.